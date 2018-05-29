Canamex Gold Corp.: Canamex Gold Corp $CAD 20 Million Financing Facility

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE:CSQ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") for a $CAD 20 million financing facility.

The Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with GEM for a $CAD 20 million financing facility. The terms are non-binding until definitive documentation governing the proposed financing is executed.

GEM is USD $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has offices in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. Since 1991, GEM has completed over 370 transactions across 70 countries. Further background information regarding GEM can be found here: http://gemny.com/about/ourfirm.shtml (http://gemny.com/about/ourfirm.shtml)

STO Price Increase

On May 15, 2018, the Company launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

In accordance with the STO terms, the Company has elected to increase the STO subscription offer price for subscriptions received from 0900 PST on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 to $US 4.25 per GOLDUSA token. This is 35% discount to $US 6.50 value per token, based on $US 1300 per oz. gold price.

Further general details of the STO, are as follows:

Exposure to gold-asset-backed token at a substantial discount to the spot gold price



Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz. gold



Minimum subscription: 25,000 GOLDUSA Tokens



Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).



For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/ (https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/)



For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/ (https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/)



GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) ERC20 security token Etherscan technical details are as follows: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833 (https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833)

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com (https://canamexgold.com/)

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com (mailto:david.vincent@canamexgold.com)

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com (mailto:mike.stark@canamexgold.com)

