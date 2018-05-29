Advances leadership in global digital audio advertising ecosystem

Pandora (NYSE: P), the largest music streaming service in the U.S., today announced it has completed its acquisition of AdsWizz, the global leader in digital audio advertising technology.

"Audio is the fastest growing format in digital advertising and the marketplace is rapidly evolving," said Pandora CEO Roger Lynch. "Completing the acquisition cements our position in the future of audio, making us more ready than ever to serve publishers and brands worldwide."

"We built the AdsWizz platform using innovative technology in service of a simple idea: provide value to all stakeholders in the digital audio ecosystem including brands, listeners and publishers with relevant, engaged and highly targeted advertising experiences," said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. "This will not change. We will continue to focus on building the best technology in the industry for our publisher partners everywhere, and on continuing to innovate and enhance our platform, which will be accessible to all."

AdsWizz will operate as a standalone subsidiary of Pandora, continuing under Alexis van de Wyer's leadership. At closing, Pandora paid $66.3 million in cash and 9.9 million shares of Pandora common stock. An additional $5 million in cash is payable upon achievement of certain milestone provisions in connection with the acquisition.

Concluded Roger Lynch, "As a publisher, Pandora has long understood the value that a sophisticated advertising platform can bring to everyone in digital audio. We are the leader in this space, and we remain committed to serving all constituents in the ecosystem."

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's most powerful music discovery platform a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com | www.pandoraforbrands.com | amp.pandora.com

ABOUT ADSWIZZ

AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising ecosystem. AdsWizz powers well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide with a comprehensive digital audio software suite of solutions that connect audio publishers to the advertising community. From dynamic ad insertion to advanced programmatic platforms to innovative new audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers in digital audio. AdsWizz is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with a presence in 39 countries around the world.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits to Pandora from the acquisition of AdsWizz. These forward-looking statements are based on Pandora's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, the failure or delay in the satisfying of closing conditions to the acquisition, difficulties in integrating the AdsWizz business, and other uncertainties associated with the acquisition of a new business, competitive factors; our ability to manage our growth; and general economic conditions worldwide. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the business are included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

These documents are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.pandora.com. Information on our website is not part of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to Pandora, which assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

