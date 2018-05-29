Exclusive agreement to conduct clinical research to advance the development of MedReleaf's cannabinoid health and drug products

MedReleaf Corp. (TSX:LEAF) ("MedReleaf" or the "Company") and BioPharma Services Inc. (BioPharma) today announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to conduct clinical research for cannabis and cannabis derived products. Under the agreement BioPharma will become an extension of MedReleaf's clinic development team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005682/en/

BioPharma will provide medical, clinical, pharmacological and lab expertise to expedite MedReleaf's product strategy to support in-market products as well as products under development for registration in Canadian and international markets.

BioPharma is well positioned to accelerate MedReleaf's product development and clinical research programs through their international experience in running early phase clinical trials. MedReleaf and Biopharma will jointly provide scientific and regulatory guidance to clinical research studies supporting MedReleaf's product launches in the months to come.

"This strategic alliance sets us apart in the clinical research and development space for cannabis and cannabis derived products and will facilitate much needed cannabinoid therapies to assist in the treatment of pain, inflammatory conditions, mental health, palliative care and underserved therapeutic areas," said Angelo Fefekos, Senior Vice President Clinical Affairs and Quality Assurance at MedReleaf.

"We are very proud to work with MedReleaf in support of their cannabinoid natural health and drug strategy. This alliance is a great example of Biopharma's capabilities as a Phase I industry leader with expertise in CNS, pain and abuse liability," said Renzo DiCarlo, CEO at Biopharma Services, Inc.

About MedReleaf (TSX.LEAF)

Canada's most awarded licensed producer, MedReleaf is an R&D-driven company dedicated to innovation, operational excellence and the production of industry leading, top-quality cannabis. Sourced from around the world and carefully cultivated in one of two state-of-the-art ICH-GMP and ISO 9001 certified facilities in Ontario, with a third facility currently in development, a full range of premium MedReleaf products are delivered to the global medical market. We serve the therapeutic needs of patients seeking safe, consistent and effective medical cannabis and provide a compelling product offering for the adult-use recreational market.

For more information on MedReleaf, its products, research and how the company is helping patients livefree, please visit MedReleaf.com or follow @medreleaf

About BioPharma Services Inc.

BioPharma Services Inc. is a fullservice Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the conduct of Phase I/IIa and Bioequivalence clinical trials for international pharmaceutical companies worldwide. BioPharma has clinical facilities both in the USA and Canada with a total capacity of 300 beds with access to healthy volunteers and special populations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, BioPharma's comprehensive services also include Bioanalysis at our GLP Certified Laboratory, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Biostatistics and Safety Data Analysis (CDISC), Medical Writing and Data Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005682/en/

Contacts:

BioPharma Services, Inc.

Ms. Anna Taylor

Executive Vice President, Business Development, BioPharma Services, Inc.

ataylor@biopharmaservices.com

or

Main Telephone: +1 844 747 8484

Email: info@biopharmaservices.com

Website: www.biopharmaservices.com

or

MedReleaf Corp.

Denise Riposati

Corporate Communications

289-317-1000 ext. 1118

driposati@medreleaf.com