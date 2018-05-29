

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What's on the cards today?



Economics Intelligence



*Consumer confidence data from the Conference Board should reflect households' plans for major purchases and their economic situation, both currently and their expectations for the immediate future. The data awaited today is expected to indicate continuing confidence of consumers in their prospects.



*S&P's Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for March, 2018, projected to increase 6.4% Year-on-Year vs. 6.8% growth in the month before. The indices measure changes in home prices across the U.S., using the repeat-sales method that compares the sale prices of the same properties over time.



Stocks Intelligence



Loxo Oncology (LOXO) - FDA granted priority review for cancer drug developed by and Bayer AG and would decide by Nov. 26, whether to approve the drug or not. The drug targets a wide range of tumors that share a rare mutation and if approved, can generate sales of $500 million to $1 billion. Bayer expects to submit the EU marketing application for the drug this year.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) may be a stock to watch, as rival Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) reports earnings today after the bell. Earlier this month, HUBS reported a strong quarter and raised its FY18 revenue expectations a tad.



Earnings Intelligence



Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) is slated to release Q1 financial results after the bell today. Acquisitions and accelerating demand may fuel Q1 results. The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 - $0.44 vs. year-ago $0.28, and revenues of $2.925 billion - $2.935 billion vs. year-ago $2.39 billion. For fiscal 2019, the company sees adjusted EPS of $2.02 to $2.04 on revenues of $12.6 billion - $12.65 billion.



Global PC maker HP Inc. (HPQ) is set to release Q2 results after the bell today. Analysts are modeling earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $13.57 billion vs. year-ago EPS of 40 cents and revenues of $12.4 billion.



**



