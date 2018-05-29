

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for a growth of 0.7 percent, compared to 0.8 percent growth last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro and the pound, it recovered from its early lows against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1575 against the euro, 108.92 against the yen, 0.9954 against the franc and 1.3288 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



