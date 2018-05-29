Digital music solutions provider 7digital Group updated the market on territory launches for the 'Juke' streaming music service on behalf of client MediaMarktSaturn on Tuesday, and gave more details of a recent contract win. The AIM-traded firm said that, as it had previously announced, it has been working on a long-term contract with MediaMarktSaturn to develop the Juke streaming music service throughout Europe. It confirmed on Tuesday that the service was successfully launched in April in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...