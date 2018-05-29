Consumer-focussed business developer Myanmar Strategic Holdings announced on Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Myanmar Strategic Services has exchanged contracts for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of EXERA. The London-listed firm described EXERA as one of Myanmar's "leading" safety and security services providers by number of guards, with the acquisition carrying a consideration of $2.2m, and completion expected to take place by the end of May. It said the ...

