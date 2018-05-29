The demerger of BGEO Group into Bank of Georgia Group and its former investment business Georgia Capital became effective at 0800 BST on Tuesday morning, the newly-separated companies said. Bank of Georgia Group said it had issued and allotted a further 9,784,716 of its shares equivalent to 19.9% of its issued ordinary share capital, to Georgia Capital in consideration for the transfer to Bank of Georgia Group by Georgia Capital of the latter's stake in the banking business. "As set out in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...