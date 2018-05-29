A man shot two police officers and a passerby dead in the Belgian city of Liège on Tuesday morning with the assailant's motives yet to be determined. The gunman killed two police officers near a cafe and then took a female passerby as hostage from a school before being neutralised by police. Sources quoted in local media said the man had yelled 'Allahu Akbar' before being killed. The Belgian federal prosecutor's office said there are elements that point towards a possible terrorist attack and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...