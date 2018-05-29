Markets in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday, as a slide in oil prices put a dampener on global sentiment at the start of the week. The Nikkei 225 finished down 0.55% at 22,358.43, as the yen strengthened 0.44% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.94. A stronger yen put pressure on the country's major exporters, with electronics plays and steel producers feeling the pinch. The broader Topix index was 0.48% below the line at closing time in Tokyo. Japan Display fell 7.97% after a report ...

