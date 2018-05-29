New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "CBD Solid Bedrock as US Heads Back to Industrial Hemp Roots," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE).

In an industry run by pioneering industry veterans who have lived through the legislative ups and downs that have ebbed and flowed since the earliest days of the cannabis market, the looming passage of the Cannabis Act in Canada and the potential of legislation such as the Marijuana Justice Act in the United States are encouraging signs that the industry has rounded the corner into the home stretch on legalization. CEO of Marijuana Company of America (MCOA Profile) Don Steinberg actually founded the first publicly traded U.S. marijuana company, Medical Marijuana Incorporated. MCOA already has a strong hand in the rapidly emerging market for industrial hemp-based CBD products, as well as its strategic cultivation-focused JV with B.C.-based Global Hemp Group that began in New Brunswick Canada last year and which has now expanded to 125 acres of commercial production. The tip of the spear for MCOA in CBD is wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART, whose affiliate marketing program and shrewdly engineered networking architecture, as well as upcoming major marketing campaigns that include a sixty second are designed to not only capture maximum market share but bolster customer retention as well. An offering such as hempSMART's patent-pending "hempSMART Brain" product, which is designed to support healthy brain function, is an arguably compelling exploitation of CBD's increasingly apparent antioxidant and neuroprotective functions (http://cnw.fm/Vh8bo).

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

