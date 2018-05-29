New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting," featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

SinglePoint has been in the daily fantasy sports arena since March 2016, when the company invested in GoDraft and DraftFury. Following this month's Supreme Court ruling, the company announced it had invested in an additional betting platform, StakeHaul, the No. 1 social betting app in the iTunes App Store (http://nnw.fm/d4Yht). SinglePoint plans to work closely with StakeHaul, which focuses on peer-to-peer social betting, to establish a strong position in the $150 billion betting industry, SinglePoint already provides a payments option, and the two companies are working to define the use of smart contracts within the application. Smart contracts facilitate the exchange of money, property, shares, or anything of value in a transparent, conflict-free way while avoiding the services of a middleman (http://nnw.fm/fNS6B). Until now, the social betting market has been ruled by DraftKings and FanDuel. Even before the Supreme Court decision, SinglePoint saw an opportunity to enter - and make a sizeable dent - in the huge social betting market through its investment in StakeHaul. Dubbed as the social wagering for the next generation, StakeHaul allows players to easily challenge their friends to games of skill or even be a third-party judge between mutual friends. Users can wager their hard-earned cash or even a night out on the town.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company's portfolio includes mobile payments, daily fantasy sports, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SinglePoint.com.

