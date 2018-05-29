

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG), said that it has further expanded its presence in the pension risk transfer market, after reaching agreement on the two largest plan termination transactions of 2017.



The two transactions, entered into by American General Life Insurance Company, part of AIG's Life & Retirement business, represented over $1.5 billion in pension plan obligations covering more than 24,000 retirees, beneficiaries, deferred and active members.



AIG expects continued growth in 2018 as well as over the longer term in the pension risk transfer market.



AIG member companies have provided commitments with respect to over $2.1 billion of pension risk transfer business in 2017 - serving over 35,000 retirees, beneficiaries, deferred and active members.



