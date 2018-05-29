Research Now SSI Ranks No. 5 in 2018 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers in Market Research

"New methodologies," "innovative approach," and "use of technology" drive perceptions of innovation

DALLAS, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, the global leader in digital market research data and data services, has been ranked in the top 10 among GreenBook's GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies, which appears in the recently-published Q1-Q2 2018 GRIT Report. With a ranking of five, it is the highest ranking the company has achieved to date since GreenBook debuted the list in 2011. Before Research Now and Survey Sampling International (SSI) merged in December 2017, Research Now appeared in the top 10 three times, achieving the number six ranking last year. In 2017, SSI moved up to the 11th spot, from a 2016 ranking of 13.

Conducted via an online survey every year, the 2018 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative list was developed using an aggregate total of 8,492 responses from market research suppliers, clients and insights professionals globally. The report notes, "Only brands that received 22 or more mentions made it on to the list, which is a higher threshold than in the past. This is a reflection of the vast number of companies mentioned and the competitiveness now in play for companies vying to be identified with the 'innovative' brand attribute."

As this list is based on responses from industry peers, GreenBook has referred to it as a "useful snapshot" for strategic planning purposes, highlighting companies who successfully use innovation to drive brand awareness. Survey takers on the client side identified "new methodologies," "approach," and "use of technology" as the key drivers to innovation.

"To provide our customers with the agility and accuracy they need in a complex, fast-moving marketing environment, we must continue to be in the vanguard for developing and delivering leading solutions based on opted-in, first-party data," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI.

"Our strategy is to add value with a set of offerings grounded in high-quality data delivered via automation, while collaborating with our customers to help them solve business challenges," he continued. "We all are grateful at Research Now SSI that our customers and the industry have acknowledged our efforts, reflected in the GRIT ranking, especially in what the report notes is a more competitive landscape."

