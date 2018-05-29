Hint Health: Direct Care Pioneers Converge at Hint Summit, San Francisco, June 8-9

Leaders in the Direct Care Movement Discuss Disruptive Healthcare Models that Empower Doctors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / San Francisco-based Hint Health is proud to announce the second annual Hint Summit, June 8-9, a conference that for the first time unites the country's most prominent innovators working toward the shared goal of redesigning the country's healthcare system.

The 2018 Hint Summit brings together the most recognized and respected pioneers in the Direct Care movement, to share their thoughts and experiences with hundreds of attendees from the medical and tech fields through a combination of keynote talks, panels, collaborative breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

Innovative healthcare providers are increasingly harnessing the power of the Direct Care payment model to provide personalized care at very affordable prices while taking insurance companies out of the equation. The Hint Summit conference draws pioneers across all corners of the healthcare industry to share best practices and accelerate the adoption of these provider-led businesses.

Launched in late 2013, Hint Health is the leading Direct Care Administration platform, giving provider groups and health systems the administrative power of a health plan. With Hint's powerful tools and domain expertise, nascent direct care organizations are able to overcome the administrative and financial challenges inherent in launching these next generation models. Some of Hint's clients include Redirect Health, Nextera Healthcare, Wellness For Life, Peakmed, and Parsley Health. The company recently completed a $10 million Series A funding round.

Some of the speakers are listed below. For the complete lineup visit https://summit.hint.com.

ZDOGG, MD (Zubin Damania)

http://zdoggmd.com/

Forbes called ZDoggMD "The Weird Al Yankovic of Healthcare" whose hilarious YouTube skits (such as "Doc Vader"), parody songs and TED talks have been educating the public on the core systemic problems with the current U.S. healthcare model. He draws from his personal experiences as a doctor in the traditional insurance-driven model, and as founder of Direct Care provider Turntable Health, which was funded by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. His song "Readmission" (parody of R. Kelly's "Ignition (Remix)") has garnered nearly 2.4 million views. He has been profiled in nearly every major publication including Forbes, the Atlantic and USA Today.

Sally Welborn - Former SVP Global Benefits for Wal-Mart Stores

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sallywelborn/

Doctors aren't the only people driving healthcare reform. For years Sally has battled rising costs and declining access as Head of Global Benefits for Wal-Mart Stores. She currently advises companies who are engaged in improvement of the healthcare industry, and recently joined the board of directors of Truveris, Inc., which is focused on cloud-based data analytics solutions addressing fairness and value solutions for the $450 billion prescription benefits industry.

Dave Chase - Co-Founder & CEO Health Rosetta

https://healthrosetta.org/

Dave Chase is a tireless champion of Direct Care strategies seen in numerous media profiles, his columns, his books and a TED talk. The mission of his company, Health Rosetta is to accelerate the adoption of simple, practical, non-partisan fixes to our healthcare system through an open source plan based on modular components. Health Rosetta helps public and private employers and unions provide better care for 157 million Americans while reducing health benefits spending by 20-40%.

For complete information, full speaker lineup, registration and hotel details on the 2018 Hint Health Summit, visit https://summit.hint.com.

About Hint Health

Hint Health (hint.com) powers tomorrow's healthcare providers by giving them the tools they need to operate and administer their own plans, and by doing so compete directly with insurance-based models. Based in San Francisco and backed by top investors, Hint's mission is to fix the broken healthcare system by fundamentally restructuring the way that care is delivered. Hint was co-founded in 2013 by Stanford GSB alum Zak Holdsworth and CTO Graham Melcher.

