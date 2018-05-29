The news comes after Suntech recently announced a separate 116 MW module supply deal, with both orders related to Egypt's mega Benban complexFrench developer Voltalia has signed an agreement to take 304 MW of solar panels from Chinese supplier Suntech. The modules will be supplied until June 2019, and will be used in Voltalia's 32 MW Ra Solar project in Egypt - for which it won the tender in 2017 - as well as a 50MW site in Kopere, Kenya, which Voltalia secured earlier this month. The Kopere project is backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kenya's state-owned utility, the ...

