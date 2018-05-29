Partnership with Executone of LA will install Telligence nurse call, Ascom Myco 2 and i62 mobility handsets and Unite software at Steward Healthcare facility

Ascom, a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions, today announced that The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur has selected a comprehensive new Ascom technology solution spanning its full Healthcare Platform. Partner Executone of Louisiana will install Ascom Telligence nurse call, Ascom Myco 2 smartphones, i62 mobile handsets and Unite software with full reporting capabilities on the campus of the Steward Healthcare facility.

"Our clinicians played the key role in our decision to choose Ascom," says Debbie Vaughn, Chief Nursing Officer at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. "The live demos and trials in the hospital gave our clinicians firsthand experience with the solution's flexible workflow options and how it can empower our staff with more streamlined communications. Improving patient care and responsiveness is at the center of our mission, and the analytical and reporting insights will enable management to evaluate and continually improve our processes, clinical communication and patient care."

The Ascom Healthcare Platform is a distinct, new end-to-end approach to delivering workflow digitization and optimization as well as analytics and smart data. Designed as open and technology agnostic, the Platform closes digital information gaps between devices, hospital systems and clinical care teams to extend the reach of critical information across points of care and enable informed, timely clinical decisions. Ascom's vision is that by creating interoperability between existing medical devices, information systems and care management solutions, clinical information becomes more insightful, accessible and actionable. Tangible benefits include less miscommunication, improved patient response time and increased time available for patient care.

Rob Goldman, President, Ascom North America says, "Executone of Louisiana's outstanding record of customer care with the hospital and their technological expertise was certainly instrumental in securing this project, and we look forward to working together on a very successful implementation at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas this year."

