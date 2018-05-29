Nordic Nanovector Announces PARADIGME Trial Approved to Start in Norway

OSLO, Norway, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its pivotal PARADIGME Phase 2b trial with Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in third-line (3L) follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has been approved by the Regional Committees for Medical and Health Research Ethics (REK) in Norway. Nordic Nanovector has now received all necessary approvals to begin PARADIGME in Norway and will commence start-up activities with the selected clinical sites immediately with the intention of recruiting patients into the study as soon as possible.

PARADIGME is a global, randomised Phase 2b clinical trial comparing two promising Betalutin dosing regimens in patients with third-line follicular lymphoma who are refractory to anti-CD20 immunotherapy (including rituximab), a population with a high unmet medical need. The trial will enrol 130 patients at 80-85 sites in approximately 20 countries. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the first half of 2018 and the data read-out is targeted to the first half of 2020.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow

David Dible

Isabelle Andrews

(Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-announces-paradigme-trial-approved-to-start-in-norway,c2534330