The Chinese manufacturer presented its new high-efficiency modules with MBB technology at SNEC 2018, where the company also announced a change to its marketing strategyChinese module maker GCL System Integration (GCL Si), a unit of the world's largest polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly, presented a new series of solar modules at the SNEC PV Power Expo 2018, taking place in Shanghai, China. The newly released 300W+ module series, presented by the GCL Si president Luo Xin, includes single-glass and glass-glass products, in mono and polycrystalline panels. GCL claims the modules are more efficient ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...