Poland Logistics Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 70 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

Poland logistics market by service mix (freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services), by industries (manufacturing, retail, motor vehicle & parts, food, plastic, furniture, paper and others).Freight forwarding market by freight mode (land and pipeline freight, water freight and air freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding, by major flow corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), by delivery (normal and express).Poland warehousing market by geography (Warsaw, Silesia, Poznan, and others), by business model (Industrial/ Retail/ Agriculture, Container Freight/ inland Container Deport and Cold Storage), competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. Poland express logistics market by air and ground express, by B2B, B2C and C2C segment, by international and domestic express logistics service, competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. Snapshot on E-commerce logistics, Poland CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) market, cold chain logistics, third party logistics. Competitive landscape of major players (PKP Cargo, DSV Group, Kuehne + Nagel, LOTOS Kolej Sp. Z. o. o, Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o., DB Schenker, DHL Poland, Raben Group and DPD Polska) in Poland logistics market.

Logistics market in Poland has been supported by the stable financial economy of the country and increasing trade with the European countries.

The increasing consumption in the country, growth of the e-commerce sector along withrising number of retail outlets will lead the growth of the Polish logistics market in the upcoming years.

The Polish economy in the past few years has gradually revived from the global economic crises of 2008. The increasing trade between Poland and European countries has provided a boost to the logistics industry in the country. Since 2014 the trade balance has been positive and is likely to continue the trend on the back of a positive economic outlook. Export and import of goods contribute substantial share to the overall revenue of the logistics market. Increase in Polish exports to the European Union countries in the coming years will be one of the key factors propelling the logistics market in the country. The GDP growth rate in the country is also positive and is increasing owing to the growth of the manufacturing and agricultural sector. The growth trend in these industries is likely to continue in the future and fuel the logistics market in the country.

More warehousing hubs are likely to gradually come in eastern region of the country. The logistics industry in Poland is now focusing on to create warehousing hubs and cater to the Central and Eastern European Region. Robust growth in the e-commerce, retail and FMCG sector will be the driving engines of the warehousing sector in the country. With the growth of the freight forwarding and warehousing industry the market for value added services is also likely to grow.

Companies are likely to introduce more efficient and time saving services that will benefit the client. The express logistics market is likely to witness double digit growth on the back of growth in e-commerce sector. The need for cold chain services will also grow as the trade and consumption of perishable goods will grow. The market share of 3PL industry is likely to augment in the future; also companies are likely to introduce 4PL and 5PL services in the future. All these factors combined together will provide sustainable growth to the logistics industry in Poland.

Ken Research in its latest study, Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022- by Domestic and International Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain, Third Party Logistics, E-commerce Logistics suggests that the logistics and warehousing market in Poland will grow at a gradual rate owing to the rise in trade, growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing consumption in the country.

Key Topics Covered

Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction Comparative Analysis of Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market with Global Logistics and Warehousing Market Transport and Logistics Infrastructure Value Chain Analysis Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2011-2017 Market Segmentation, 2011-2017 By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services), 2011-2017 By Regions By End Users (manufacturing, retail, motor vehicle & parts, food, plastic, furniture, paper and others), 2017

Poland Freight Forwarding Market

Market Overview and Genesis

Market Size, 2011-2017

Market Segmentation By Normal and Express Delivery, 2011-2017 By Freight Movement (Sea, Road, Air and Rail) By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, 2017 By Flow Corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), 2016

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Poland Express Logistics Market Market Overview and Genesis Snapshot on CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) Market Market Segmentation, 2016-2017 By International and Domestic Express, 2016 By Air and Ground Express, 2016-2017 By B2B, B2C and C2C, 2017 Competitive Scenario in Poland Express Logistics Market Poczta Polska InPost Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Poland E-Commerce Logistics Market Market Size By Logistics Revenue and Shipment, 2015-2017 Market Segmentation, 2017 By Channel (3PL Companies and E-Commerce Merchants), 2017 By Speed of Delivery (2 Day Delivery, 1 Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery, Within 2 Hours and Delivery Beyond 2 Days), 2017 By Area of Delivery (Intercity and Intracity), 2017 By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others), 2017 Competitive Landscape of Major Players Competition Scenario Market Share of Major Players Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Snapshot of Poland Cold Chain Logistics

Snapshot on Poland 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market

3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market Poland Warehousing Market Market Overview and Genesis Value Chain Analysis Market Size, 2011-2017 Market Segmentation, 2017 By Geography ( Warsaw , Silesia, Poznan, and Others), 2017 By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), 2016 Competition Scenario in Poland Warehousing Market Poland Warehousing Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022 Emerging Warehousing Technological Innovations in Poland

Company Profiles of Major Players in Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market PKP Cargo DSV Group Kuehne + Nagel inc Lotos Kolej Sp. Z o.o. Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o. DB Schenker DHL Poland Raben Group DPD Polska Rhenus Other Players Operating in Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market

