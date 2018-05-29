Blue Diamond Resorts Unveils the Opening of Mystique Blue

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mystique Blue Boutique Suites, a modern and elegant 38-suite beachfront resort, will open its doors in late summer to discerning travelers in search of a luxurious experience on Mexico's pristine and highly sought-after island of Holbox. Guests will enjoy exclusive amenities, such as unique dining experiences that embrace fresh local ingredients at Fresco or a beach bar that offers signature drinks such as the exclusive Mystique Sangria. There are also many local activities to be enjoyed by lovers of exotic wildlife, nature, and the idyllic turquoise shores of this tropical island paradise.

Mystique Blue Boutique Suites is located on the exotic Holbox Island, a quaint 26-mile island within Yum Balam, a protected nature reserve north of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. This striking and unique island is a hidden gem for the nature lover, who will revel in the island's car-free roads covered in powdery white sand, sightings of exotic birds, local vegetation and fishermen walking through the village with their catch of the day.

Inspired by pastoral tropical design, the boutique resort houses 38 suites in one main building overlooking the pristine beach. This intimate hotel celebrates the beauty of nature with thoughtful design and indulgent features that will entice one to embrace privacy or engage in exploration. The hotel's much-desired amenities include a spacious balcony area with suspended and cozy nest-style seats for two, modern appointments including 55" flat screen, Satellite Tv, unlimited WIFI connectivity, and custom mattresses and bedding that allow for unparalleled comfort.

Guests staying at Mystique Blue will enjoy a natural paradise that can be explored by bicycle rides into the village, bird watching, promenades by the ocean, deep sea and fly fishing, kiteboarding, snorkeling, and kayaking through the mangrove. From May to September, friendly whale sharks frequent the waters around the island and guests can enjoy snorkeling trips to get closer to these magnificent creatures. Tours can be booked prior to or upon arrival through the hotel.

For more information about Mystique Blue, visit www.mystiqueresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean's fastest-growing resort company with 38 properties exceeding 14,500 rooms in seven countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market's unique demands, Blue Diamond Resorts' ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. The newest addition to the company is boutique resort collection, Mystique Blue, providing a personalized beachfront experience in a strikingly beautiful location. Award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts rethink the all-inclusive experience, offering signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, modern Sports Event Guarantee, and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton's adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, offering exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to all services and amenities of nearby Royalton, and the stylish All-Exclusive CHIC by Royalton, a vibrant social vacation experience with luxury amenities and elite dining options. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate private retreat. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family and Starfish Resorts offer amazing value for customers in exotic locations with comfortable accommodations.

