

29 May 2018 LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23 LSE Code: 3BRS



BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) BOOST BRENT OIL 3x SHORT DAILY ETP SECURITIES SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the 'Issuer') wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the Boost Brent Oil 3x Short Daily ETP Securities (the 'Affected Securities', with ISIN IE00BYTYHR65) from USD 2.00 to USD 0.20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 11 May 2018, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 29 May 2018 at the offices of Link IFS Limited (formerly Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited) in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland.



As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 29 May 2018.



