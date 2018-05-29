

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for May is due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. The index is seen at 128.1, slightly down from 128.7 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1579 against the euro, 108.93 against the yen, 0.9940 against the franc and 1.3277 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



