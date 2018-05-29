Life sciences company SkinBio Therapeutics will assist the University of Manchester with its investigation into how ageing affects the skin, in return for first refusal on any intellectual property that emerges. SkinBio's collaboration with the university follows a £600,000 grant awarded to the school by the Biotechnology & Biological Sciences Research Council to enable it to carry out research which could lead to the development of novel ways to improve the health of the skin microbiome during ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...