AIM-quoted management solutions firm Idox has closed its loss-making digital division and made further "alterations" to the business model of its engineering arm in order to resolve the group's issues and provide a "strong base for future growth". Following a "wide-ranging operational and financial review" of its business in recent weeks, Idox chose to take the "necessary actions" to enable the business to deliver improving profitability combined with better cash generation and improving levels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...