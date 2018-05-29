AIM-quoted oil junior 88 Energy has wrapped up site work at the Franklin Bluffs Pad of its Icewine#2 exploration site in Alaska. Flow testing at the Icewine#2 has been scheduled to kick off on 11 June after processing and analysis of previously collected pressure build-up data "will be completed by early next week". Pressure readings were measured at just under 3,000 psi, a reading 88 Energy saw as "positive in regards to maintenance of downhole pressure", as expected. 88's flow testing program, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...