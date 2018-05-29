Biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics announced positive new data on its wholly-owned modified house-dust mite subcutaneous immunotherapy on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm was presenting the data at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Munich. It said its modified house-dust mite product sold through a Named Patient Program in Spain was the precursor to the modified house-dust mite + MPL product currently in Phase I, as announced in February ...

