Mobile games publisher Gaming Realms has signed a three-year licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television. Following the return of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? to British screens earlier in May, the deal will see Gaming Realms create and host the Sony-owned format appear on millionairegames.com, a new gaming website, on its proprietary platform. A version based on Gaming Realms' Slingo format is planned for later in the summer. The millionairegames.com website went live in tandem with the ...

