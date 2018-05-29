sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,11 Euro		-0,66
-1,62 %
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,794
40,687
16:36
39,88
40,40
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAMING REALMS PLC
GAMING REALMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMING REALMS PLC0,074-0,67 %
SONY CORPORATION40,11-1,62 %