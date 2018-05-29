Caspian Sunrise updated the market on its operations on Tuesday, reiterating that its plan to bring Deep Well 801 into production was by drilling a side track of between 450 and 500 meters from a starting depth of 4,501 meters. The AIM-traded firm said that, having identified potential oil bearing intervals covering in aggregate 121 meters so far during the drilling of the side-track, it had decided to stop the side-track at a depth of 4,851 meters and, after running and cementing a five-inch ...

