US house price growth was steady in March, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller national home price index. The 20-city index was up 6.8% on the year, in line with the previous month but ahead of economists' expectations of a 6.5% increase. Meanwhile, the national home price NSA index covering all nine US census divisions was up 6.5% in March, also in line with February. Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Francisco continued to report the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. Seattle led the ...

