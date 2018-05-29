Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("UPCO") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with MLC s.r.l. owning the brand of Sorgente Tesorino to promote Upco's brand through its product distribution channels, which encompass Europe, China and other regions.

Sorgente Tesorino, based in Florence Italy, is a major bottler and distributor of mineral waters sourced from the Tuscany region and valued for their medicinal and therapeutic qualities. The company has been operating in this area since 1941, and currently distributes 10 million bottles of water per year, with a capacity of 3 million bottles per day.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sorgente Tesorino will start to promote Upco by including an advertisement in each package of 6 bottles of mineral water distributed in Italy and China. Additionally, they will include a voucher code within the package purchased, which users can enter into the E-Wallet to receive an instant cashback.

This is an exciting opportunity, which benefits both companies and their respective customer base. Based on the success of this initiative, the program with Sorgente Tesorino will be extended to other jurisdictions. Upco is also actively exploring agreement opportunities with other vendors for different product lines.

Similar press release has been submitted to a major Italian newspaper including the famous "il sole 24 ore" for publication. This is the most prominent financial newspaper in Italy and has the third highest diffusion of national newspapers (2017).

Further release has been published on Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), which is the leading wire service in Italy, and one of the leaders among world news agencies. http://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/economia/criptovalute/2018/05/29/alimentare-accordo-upco-acqua-tesorino-per-marketing-online_0dd1e9cf-ca58-43f4-89be-47653ca612f9.html

Beside newspapers and agencies, it has further been released on Controradio, a well-known radio station in Florence. http://www.controradio.it/marketing-soldi-in-blockchain-a-chi-compra-acqua-tesorino

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "Our agreement with MLC s.r.l., owning the brand of Sorgente Tesorino, represents a very important step in our marketing strategy, which will extend into other jurisdictions and product lines over time. This strategy is expected to grow our customer base in parallel with ongoing improvements in our E-Wallet payment system. Strategic alliances with marketing partners will facilitate deployment of our full-featured international invoice/payment/exchange/transfer system within a mature and growing customer base, across jurisdictions."



About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and President

office@upcointernational.com

+1 (212) 461 3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.