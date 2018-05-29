The "Global High-performance Car Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global high-performance car market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the period 2018-2022.

A high-performance car consists of a powerful powertrain that allows the vehicle to travel at high speeds (above 150 mph). The drivetrain improves the handling and braking quality of the vehicle at high speeds.

One trend in the market is emergence of new players in the high-performance car market. The emergence of new players in the high-performance car market will drive the growth of this market till the end of 2022. Several new manufacturers are entering the market to expand their business operations and generate sales.

One driver in the market is growing popularity of high-performance cars in emerging countries. Despite the premium prices of high-performance cars in emerging economies, the rapid economic growth in such countries will boost the purchasing power of the population. Emerging countries such as China and India are witnessing an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) that are demanding for high-performance cars.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high insurance costs of high-performance cars. Insurance premium and insurance costs are primarily determined by insurance agencies. Expensive high-performance cars have a higher premium than that of mainstream vehicle models as the former are equipped with superior engines that allow high speeds.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Companies Mentioned

Automobili Lamborghini

Porsche

Ferrari

Koenigsegg Automotive

Pagani Automobili

Tesla

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Product

8: Customer Landscape

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

