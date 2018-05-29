The "Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the period 2018-2022.

A POS terminal is a combination of systems that are utilized to facilitate simpler and faster checkouts for customers at the time of billing. POS terminals are of two types, namely non-EMV and EMV POS terminals.

One trend affecting this market is the increased demand for self-service checkout. A self-service kiosk is an interactive kiosk, which consists of specialized software or hardware computer terminals.

One driver influencing this market is the enhanced functionality of POS. these terminals enable the merchants to plan the operational savings and its efficiency and focus on customer-oriented campaigns to grow and expand the customer base.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increased use of mobile payment services. The enhanced solutions such as Square to the customers, enable payment and transitions via smart devices, hindering the demand for terminals such as POS.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Companies Mentioned

First Data

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology

Square

Verifone

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Technology

8: Market Segmentation By Product

9: Customer Landscape

10: Market Segmentation By End-User

11: Regional Landscape

12: Decision Framework

13: Drivers And Challenges

14: Market Trends

15: Vendor Landscape

16: Vendor Analysis

17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kn2hx3/global_pos?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005748/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Retail, Point of Sale Equipment