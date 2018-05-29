AnApp is planning an ICO in the near future.



HONG KONG, May 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - AnApp Blockchain Technologies Limited (AnApp), the leading IoT blockchain developer (issues IOTWs, cryptocoins for IoT) announces iKeyhome, a white goods designer- manufacturer in China, will with AnApp jointly develop IOTW micro-mining firmware for iKeyhome's products. Micro-mining firmware will enable iKeyhome's solutions to mine IOTWs without increasing hardware costs. End users will benefit by gaining IOTW blockchain rewards.Frederick Leung, co-founder and CEO of AnApp, said, "One of the biggest problems in the blockchain industry is that there is still not a single blockchain technology that can be deployed in high volume, say in the millions. Working with white goods design houses like iKeyhome is a very major step for AnApp to bring blockchain technologies to millions of households."Jeffrey Zhang, General Manager of iKeyhome, said, "End users can earn IOTW as well as use IOTW to purchase goods, services and contents. It is a very good feature to add to iKeyhome's solutions. In the future, iKeyhome will keep enhancing their end user experience by adding new state-of-the-art features."AnApp (website: iotw.io) is developing IOTW cryptocurrency and blockchain software which can run on different IoT devices. The micro-mining software can be embedded into different IoT chipsets and also downloaded into existing IoT devices through firmware updates. AnApp is planning an ICO in the near future.iKeyhome (website: ikeyhome.com) is a leading innovator and developer of white goods solutions. Leveraging on its firmware and hardware engineering teams in China, iKeyhome provides solutions for many BLDC-based white goods such as range hoods, air conditioners, fans, air purifiers, power supplies, refrigerators and BLDC blow dryers.. iKeyhome's key customers are major white goods brands in China and overseas.Source: AnApp Blockchain Technologies LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.