Remote-support offering leverages video technology from SightCall

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has deployed its remote-support offering at Airbus to help the aircraft manufacturer improve productivity and reduce costs in real-time on the final assembly line (FAL) of its A330 airliner.

Accenture's remote-support offering is a smartphone application that enables a fast, high-quality and secure video communication between a mobile operator on the aircraft and support experts in the back office. Using SightCall's video technology, the offering enables the expert in the back office to clearly understand the issue and then guide the mobile operator through a resolution quickly and securely. This helps Airbus improve operations through faster decision-making and less non-productive time, ultimately lowering assembly costs.

Historically when an issue was detected, email, photos and other forms of media shared to highlight and resolve the problem were asynchronous. As a result, the time to react to the issue increased. Accenture's remote-support now allows workers to simply click a button to reach the right person for expert help immediately, eliminating the need to spend time travelling between locations.

The application boosts productivity and provides Airbus employees with a better working environment. In fact, 96 percent of users confirmed that the remote-support offering enabled them to solve an issue more quickly, with the average time to resolve issues reduced by 60 minutes.

"We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver new solutions that help aerospace manufacturers improve productivity and reduce costs," said Julio Juan Prieto, a managing director for Accenture's Aerospace and Defense practice.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About SightCall

SightCall is the leading global Video Cloud platform delivering live interactions between business and customers. The Augmented Reality powered Video Assistance offered through SightCall is transforming the way companies are interacting with their customers and field teams. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall can see what their customers see and guide them remotely. The advantages for companies include getting a better view of the problem or the damage, which leads to better and faster resolution. SightCall provides connectors that can be easily plugged into business applications and mobile apps. Learn more at www.sightcall.com

