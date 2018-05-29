sprite-preloader
Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, May 29

Formation Group PLC
("Formation" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results

The Group is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2018 of £17.2m was 15% lower than the £20.2m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of £0.9m for the period (2017: £1.2m), a fall of 25%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were slightly lower than the prior year at £1.1m (2017: £1.2m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of £0.3m compared to the small profit of £0.05m for the same period in 2017.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy
25 May 2018




Consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 28 February 2018

6 Months ended
28 Feb 2018
(Unaudited)		6 Months ended
28 Feb 2017
(Unaudited)		Year ended 31
Aug 2017
(Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Continuing operations
Turnover17,20620,18437,011
Cost of sales(16,349)(18,969)(34,835)
______________________________
Gross profit8571,2152,176
Administrative expenses(1,134)(1,167)(2,283)
______________________________
Operating (loss) / profit from continuing operations(277)48(107)
Finance income-(33)(33)
Finance costs--(12)
______________________________
(Loss) / Profit on ordinary activities before taxation(277)15(152)
Taxation---
______________________________
(Loss) / Profit for the period from continuing operations(277)15(152)
______________________________
(Loss) / Profit for the period(277)15(152)
______________________________
Attributable to:
______________________________
Equity holders of the parent(277)15(152)
______________________________
Earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and diluted(0.63)p0.03p(0.34)p
From discontinued operations
Basic and diluted---
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic and diluted(0.63)p0.03p(0.34)p




Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 28 February 2018

£'000£'000£'000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets162521
Investment Property275275275
______________________________
291300296
______________________________
Current assets

Inventories
Debtors
170
11,417
2,495
9,789
1,406
7,525
Cash at bank and in hand3,2041,5794,229
______________________________
14,79113,86313,160
______________________________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors(5,130)(3,767)(3,227)
______________________________
Total current liabilities(5,130)(3,767)(3,227)
______________________________
Net current assets9,66110,0969,933
______________________________
Total assets less current liabilities9,95210,39610,229
______________________________
Net assets9,95210,39610,229
______________________________

Shareholders' funds
Share capital2,2052,2052,205
Share premium account2,1062,1062,106
Capital redemption reserve616161
Share option reserve222222
Retained earnings5,5586,0025,835
______________________________
Total shareholders' funds9,95210,39610,229
______________________________



Enquiries:

Formation Group Plc
David Kennedy; Chief Executive Officer
020 7920 7590
www.formationgroupplc.com


NEX Exchange Corporate Advisor
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
0207 469 0930


