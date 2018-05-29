Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

Formation Group PLC

("Formation" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results

The Group is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2018 of £17.2m was 15% lower than the £20.2m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of £0.9m for the period (2017: £1.2m), a fall of 25%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were slightly lower than the prior year at £1.1m (2017: £1.2m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of £0.3m compared to the small profit of £0.05m for the same period in 2017.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy

Consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 28 February 2018

6 Months ended

28 Feb 2018

(Unaudited) 6 Months ended

28 Feb 2017

(Unaudited) Year ended 31

Aug 2017

(Audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Turnover 17,206 20,184 37,011 Cost of sales (16,349) (18,969) (34,835) __________ __________ __________ Gross profit 857 1,215 2,176 Administrative expenses (1,134) (1,167) (2,283) __________ __________ __________ Operating (loss) / profit from continuing operations (277) 48 (107) Finance income - (33) (33) Finance costs - - (12) __________ __________ __________ (Loss) / Profit on ordinary activities before taxation (277) 15 (152) Taxation - - - __________ __________ __________ (Loss) / Profit for the period from continuing operations (277) 15 (152) __________ __________ __________ (Loss) / Profit for the period (277) 15 (152) __________ __________ __________ Attributable to: __________ __________ __________ Equity holders of the parent (277) 15 (152) __________ __________ __________ Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and diluted (0.63)p 0.03p (0.34)p From discontinued operations Basic and diluted - - - From continuing and discontinued operations Basic and diluted (0.63)p 0.03p (0.34)p









Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 28 February 2018

£'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 16 25 21 Investment Property 275 275 275 __________ __________ __________ 291 300 296 __________ __________ __________ Current assets

Inventories

Debtors

170

11,417

2,495

9,789

1,406

7,525 Cash at bank and in hand 3,204 1,579 4,229 __________ __________ __________ 14,791 13,863 13,160 __________ __________ __________ Current liabilities Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year Creditors (5,130) (3,767) (3,227) __________ __________ __________ Total current liabilities (5,130) (3,767) (3,227) __________ __________ __________ Net current assets 9,661 10,096 9,933 __________ __________ __________ Total assets less current liabilities 9,952 10,396 10,229 __________ __________ __________ Net assets 9,952 10,396 10,229 __________ __________ __________

Shareholders' funds Share capital 2,205 2,205 2,205 Share premium account 2,106 2,106 2,106 Capital redemption reserve 61 61 61 Share option reserve 22 22 22 Retained earnings 5,558 6,002 5,835 __________ __________ __________ Total shareholders' funds 9,952 10,396 10,229 __________ __________ __________





