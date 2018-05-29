Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, May 29
Formation Group PLC
("Formation" or the "Group")
Unaudited Interim Results
The Group is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.
Director's Statement
I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2018.
Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2018 of £17.2m was 15% lower than the £20.2m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of £0.9m for the period (2017: £1.2m), a fall of 25%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were slightly lower than the prior year at £1.1m (2017: £1.2m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of £0.3m compared to the small profit of £0.05m for the same period in 2017.
The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.
David Kennedy
25 May 2018
Consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 28 February 2018
|6 Months ended
28 Feb 2018
(Unaudited)
|6 Months ended
28 Feb 2017
(Unaudited)
|Year ended 31
Aug 2017
(Audited)
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Continuing operations
|Turnover
|17,206
|20,184
|37,011
|Cost of sales
|(16,349)
|(18,969)
|(34,835)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Gross profit
|857
|1,215
|2,176
|Administrative expenses
|(1,134)
|(1,167)
|(2,283)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Operating (loss) / profit from continuing operations
|(277)
|48
|(107)
|Finance income
|-
|(33)
|(33)
|Finance costs
|-
|-
|(12)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) / Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|(277)
|15
|(152)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) / Profit for the period from continuing operations
|(277)
|15
|(152)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|(Loss) / Profit for the period
|(277)
|15
|(152)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Attributable to:
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Equity holders of the parent
|(277)
|15
|(152)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Earnings per share
|From continuing operations
|Basic and diluted
|(0.63)p
|0.03p
|(0.34)p
|From discontinued operations
|Basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|From continuing and discontinued operations
|Basic and diluted
|(0.63)p
|0.03p
|(0.34)p
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 28 February 2018
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed Assets
|Tangible Assets
|16
|25
|21
|Investment Property
|275
|275
|275
|__________
|__________
|__________
|291
|300
|296
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Current assets
Inventories
Debtors
170
11,417
2,495
9,789
1,406
7,525
|Cash at bank and in hand
|3,204
|1,579
|4,229
|__________
|__________
|__________
|14,791
|13,863
|13,160
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Current liabilities
|Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
|Creditors
|(5,130)
|(3,767)
|(3,227)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total current liabilities
|(5,130)
|(3,767)
|(3,227)
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Net current assets
|9,661
|10,096
|9,933
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|9,952
|10,396
|10,229
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Net assets
|9,952
|10,396
|10,229
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Shareholders' funds
|Share capital
|2,205
|2,205
|2,205
|Share premium account
|2,106
|2,106
|2,106
|Capital redemption reserve
|61
|61
|61
|Share option reserve
|22
|22
|22
|Retained earnings
|5,558
|6,002
|5,835
|__________
|__________
|__________
|Total shareholders' funds
|9,952
|10,396
|10,229
|__________
|__________
|__________
Enquiries:
Formation Group Plc
David Kennedy; Chief Executive Officer
020 7920 7590
www.formationgroupplc.com
NEX Exchange Corporate Advisor
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
0207 469 0930