The "Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market by Vehicle Type, by Installation Type, by Location Type, by Manufacturing Process Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report studies the global composite leaf springs market in the automotive industry over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The global automotive composite leaf spring market is a niche market but possesses significant growth potential in the coming years. The automotive composite leaf springs market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 72.3 million in 2022. Increasing automobile production and increasing demand for lightweight leaf springs to achieve stringent government regulations in many countries, such as CAF Standards, are the major growth drivers of the composite leaf springs market in the automotive industry.

The global automotive composite leaf springs market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type as Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium- Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle, and Others. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) is the expected to remain the growth engine of the global composite leaf springs market during the forecast period. Pickup, Van, and SUVs are the major LCV types that are using composite leaf springs at either transversal or longitudinal position, depending on the requirement, vehicle design type, etc. All the major OEMs are evaluating the use of composite leaf springs in their major Pickup, VAN, and SUV models.

Compression molding is expected to remain the most dominant manufacturing process in the global automotive composite leaf springs market during the forecast period. High Pressure-Resin Transfer Molding (HP-RTM) is likely to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by the shorter parts cycle time.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for composite leaf springs in the automotive industry over the next five years, driven by increasing usage of composite leaf springs in light commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Asia-Pacific is a relatively small market for composite leaf springs, but is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite leaf spring manufacturers, Automotive OEMs, distributors, and Dealers. The key automotive OEMs are Daimler, GM, Volvo, Fiat, Iveco, Peterbilt, Navistar, and Mahindra Mahindra. The global automotive composite leaf spring is a highly consolidated market. Major leaf spring manufacturers are Liteflex LLC, IFC Composite, and Benteler-SGL. New product development, capacity expansion, and process optimization are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Overview and Market Forces

3. Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

4. Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Analysis By Installation Type

5. Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Analysis By Location Type

6. Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process Type

7. Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Analysis By Region

8. Competitive Analysis

9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10. Company Profile of Key Players

ARC Industries

Benteler SGL

Hendrickson International

HyperCo

IFC Composite GmbH

LiteFlex, LLC

Mubea Fahrwerkstechnologien GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2f96ht/global_automotive?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005751/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Parts, Automotive Manufacturing, Composites , Automotive Materials, Suspension Systems and Components