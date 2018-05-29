The "Global Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Reconfigurable instrument clusters exhibit information digitally and allow users to customize the display of information as per their convenience. It predominantly displays information on the liquid crystal display (LCD) or thin film transistor (TFT-LCD) screen.

One trend affecting this market is development of prism display to emulate real 3D effects. The 3D graphics given by the multilayer display was well-appreciated by the users, and its uniqueness of not needing 3D glasses for experiencing 3d is the crucial driver for its adoption in the automotive market.

One driver influencing this market is the falling prices of the LCD/TFT display. The falling prices of LCD/TFT displays and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) act as an added advantage for the global automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market. The falling price of LCD/TFT displays will increase the penetration levels of automotive partially reconfigurable instrument clusters in the overall market, thereby contributing to market volumes and growth.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the low penetration of reconfigurable instrument cluster due to cost pressure on automotive OEMs. Automotive OEMs are subject to heavy cost pressures due to the dynamism of the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base.

Companies Mentioned

Continental

DENSO

Magneti Marelli

Robert Bosch

Visteon

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Product

8: Customer Landscape

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blp62m/global_automotive?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180529005752/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics