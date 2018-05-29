Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Telson Mining Corporation's (TSXV: TSN) (OTC Pink: SOHFF) (FSE: TSGN) President, Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report. Telson Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Telson" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_s2aaskx6/David-Morgan-interviews-Ralph-Shearing-President-of-Telson-Mining-Corp-TSXVTSN

Telson is currently in production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine in Guerrero, Mexico. Telson acquired Campo Morado in June 2017, re-commenced mining and processing operations in October 2017 with pre-production from mine development on a trial basis that commenced at an average 1,400 tonnes per day and has just declared commercial production based on operating for 60 consecutive days at 75% of the Campo Morado mill's nameplate capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day.

Telson's Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in pre-production at approximately 100 tonnes per day utilizing a toll mill for processing, and has entered a construction phase with a timeline to be producing on site in its own mineral processing plant capable of milling at least 1,000 tonnes per day in Q1, 2019. Regular metal concentrate delivery and sales are underway from both projects.

Subsequent to the interview, Telson has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 issuer status to Tier 1 issuer status by the TSX Venture Exchange. Telson will commence trading as a Tier 1 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday May 29, 2018. Tier 1 is the premier tier on the TSX Venture Exchange and is reserved for the most advanced issuers with significant financial resources.

Ralph Shearing, President, stated: "Telson's graduation to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange is a further demonstration of the quality of our Campo Morado and Tahuehueto projects and of our management team. Graduating to Tier 1 status will also provide the Company with a more favorable regulatory environment, decreased filing requirements and increased opportunity for participation by institutional investors. We would like to thank the TSX Venture Exchange for recognizing Telson's rapid growth over the past couple of years, which was demonstrated by Telson transitioning from an exploration and development company to a producer with the declaration of commercial production at our Campo Morado Mine effective May 15, 2018."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.telsonmining.com, contact Glen Sandwell Corporate Communications Manager, at 604-684-8071 or email ir@telsonmining.com.

