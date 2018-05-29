Technavio's latest market research report on the global digital advertisement spending market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the global digital advertisement spending market is expected to post a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to the year-over-year decrease in growth.

The growing digital advertisements on mobile is a major factor driving the market's growth. Enterprises use digital advertisements on mobile to communicate about their products or services to consumers via smartphones or mobile devices. They help enterprises in targeting users according to specific demographics. Mobile networks analyze and identify related mobile profiles, and then they display relevant advertisements when consumers or users download data services such as applications, games, or ringtone. The Mobile Marketing Association regulates the digital advertisements on mobile. It is a non-profit organization that supports mobile marketing and advertisement technologies.

In this report, Technavio highlights the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying as one of the key emerging trends in the global digital advertisement spending market

Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

Programmatic advertisement buying supports consumers in automating their decision-making process of buying digital advertisement by targeting specific demographics and audiences. These advertisements are placed using real-time bidding and AI for online display, mobile and video campaigns, and social media advertisement. Earlier, digital advertisements were sold by salespeople, who can be unreliable, and the advertisements were expensive. At present, programmatic advertisement technology is helping the advertisement buying system in becoming more efficient and cost-effective. In the traditional method of buying a digital advertisement request for proposals, quotes, and tenders, human negotiation was included, whereas programmatic advertisement buying uses algorithms for purchasing display space.

"Many countries are investing in programmatic advertisement buying solution for better and efficient operations to sell advertisements owing to the optimized and efficient process in programmatic advertisement buying. It can lead to the increase in adoption of digital advertisements as programmatic advertisement buying can help to optimize the buying process of digital advertisements," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on publishing and advertising

Global digital advertisement spending market segmentation

This market research report segments the global digital advertisement spending market into the following types (display ad and search ad) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The display ad segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market. The market share for this type is expected to increase nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing type is display ad, which will account for nearly 50% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global digital advertisement spending market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth of nearly 2%.

