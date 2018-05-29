CBDReVu.com: New Pure CBD Oil Softgel Product With Top Rating Now Best Seller

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / A recently released, pure organic CBD oil Softgel product that was awarded a top rating shortly after its release has jumped to the bestseller position according to CBDReVu.com, see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-softgels-750/

CBD oil products sales have been exploding over the past year with a multitude of new cannabidiol products hitting the market seemingly every month. Many of the more popular CBD products are what are called oil tincture products which consist of liquid CBD extract in a carrier oil that is usually used by applying a few drops under the tongue. But for many consumers, this is too cumbersome a procedure, so many opt for an easy to use capsule. Most of the popular brands of CBD in various forms are profiled and reviewed on CBDReVu.com, a popular destination for news and information about CBD.

CBD is the subject of ongoing controversy since it is derived from the same plant family from as marijuana. However, most CBD products come from industrial hemp and contain either no THC or minuscule levels. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive component that produces the marijuana high. CBD does not produce any such psychoactive effect. Despite this, the regulatory scenario surrounding CBD remains confused and murky and varies from state to state and from states to the federal government level. Yet, CBD product sales are substantial and growing with new products being released by many different companies regularly and with substantial investments being made in all aspects of CBD production, branding and distribution.

CBD brands currently profiled or reviewed on CBDReVu include brands like CBDPure Softgels and CBDPure oil, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte's Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD products, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu advises that consumers should be aware that hemp oils and hemp powders sold in supermarkets are made mostly from hemp seeds and should be expected to contain little or no CBD oil in the product. Products labeled as hemp oil sold in supermarkets and on sites such as Amazon are generally just hemp seed oil products. Since there is little or no CBD in hemp seeds, it can be reasonably assumed to contain no CBD whatsoever, unless the label specifically states that it does.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising-supported informational website featuring brand profiles and reviews of popular pure CBD offerings.



