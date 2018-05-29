The upper chamber of Congress has called for stable funding for the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in 2019, with an emphasis on electric vehicles as well as increasing the budget for ARPA-E by 6.5%The grown-ups have spoken. In contrast to the U.S. House of Representatives' proposal to cut the 2019 budget for renewable energy programs and advanced energy research - not to mention President Donald Trump's call to eliminate entire agencies, the U.S. Senate's budget committee has produced a measured funding proposal for the programs, run by the Department ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...