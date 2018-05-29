Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce that Niall Hurley and Ian McFarlane have joined the company in senior business development roles. Niall is joining as Director of Business Development having previously worked for Goldman Sachs and buyside roles. Ian previously worked in Bloomberg's sales department and also in equity research with Bloomberg Intelligence in New York and London.

"This is an exciting time for alternative data. I believe that working with alternative data within an investment process will eventually become as normal and common place as working with traditional financial data. Ultimately alternative data is about establishing and verifying facts about companies and industries which is deeply fundamental. What is great about the Eagle Alpha offer is that whether a buyside firm is completely new to alternative data or has been working with alternative data for years we can support their processes and make things easier" said Niall Hurley.

"Alternative data provides a new way of looking at an economy, industry or company that can be used to support existing fundamental research and traditional data to give you a better understanding of what is really happening. It would be negligent to ignore such data given the potential alpha they provide. Eagle Alpha is well positioned in this area and I look forward to being part of that success" said Ian McFarlane.

"Interest in the alternative data space has increased significantly since the start of 2017. In addition to interest from US quant and quantamental funds we are seeing a significant increase in interest from international funds. To satisfy this increased interest we have made investment in our business development team through the hires of Niall and Ian. We welcome them both as 'Eagles'. Onwards and upwards!" said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

Eagle Alpha was set-up in 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Los Angeles and New York. It provides a full service solution that enables asset managers to obtain alpha from alternative data. There are four parts to the offering: data sourcing, data analytics, bespoke projects and data forum. Visit us at: www.eaglealpha.com.

