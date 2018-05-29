Technavio market research analysts forecast the global robotic lawn mower market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The emergence of smart homes and connected lawn mowers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The evolution of smart homes has allowed an integrated and centralized control of the systems installed in homes, including environmental control systems, household appliances, consumer electronics, and building components. In a home, these systems are connected to a computer tablet or a smartphone through a wired or wireless network to enhance remote accessibility.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the technological advances as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market:

Technological advances

With advances in technology, the key vendors are improving the lawn movers manufactured by them to expand and gain a differential advantage against competitors. The evolution of sensors has led to a reduction in their cost. Sensors are undergoing massive enhancements that have improved the adaptive and intelligent capabilities of these drones. Furthermore, advances in technology will lead to the evolution of a better autonomous version of the existent robotic lawn mover products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forrobotics, "Vendors are working on improving computer vision and autonomous recursions to improve the existing navigation systems. During the forecast period, the offerings are expected to improve to replace boundary wires, which complicate the operation of robotic lawn movers, with better technologies."

Global robotic lawn mower market segmentation

This market research report segments the global robotic lawn mower market into the following end-users (residential and commercial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 60% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected to increase by over 1% during the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global robotic lawn mower market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 52%. This region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

