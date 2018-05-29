Technavio market research analysts forecast the global hygiene adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising menstrual waste as one of the key emerging trends driving the global hygiene adhesives market. The use of plastic-based sanitary pads is a key factor that contributes to increased sanitary waste. This leads to the creation of landfills. Improper disposal of sanitary pads results in blocked drainages. Burning of menstrual waste results in the emission of harmful toxins to the atmosphere. Unplanned disposal of feminine hygiene products results in the accumulation of menstrual blood. Bacteria such as Escherichia coli multiply at an exponential rate on the accumulated blood, which leads to hygiene and health concerns.

Efforts are required to create awareness on hygiene. The use of biodegradable sanitary napkins reduces the impact of such products on the environment. The current players in the market for hygiene products are highly investing in biodegradable products. This is expected to impact the growth of prospects of the global hygiene adhesives market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising hygiene awareness as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global hygiene adhesives market:

Rising hygiene awareness

Increased hygiene awareness has contributed to a high global demand for hygiene products. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the global hygiene adhesives market. Factors such as the increased sale of baby diapers, the rise in disposable income levels, the advent of online shopping, and comparable prices of product offerings have contributed to an increase in demand for hygiene adhesives. These factors have contributed to extensive research on hygiene maintenance and hygiene-related health issues.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for additives,adhesives, and sealants, "The increase in hygiene consciousness can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, increased influx and migration of populations, and the advent of the social media. This has positively impacted the market for hygiene adhesives."

Global hygiene adhesives market segmentation

This market research report segments the global hygiene adhesives market into the following applications (baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult diapers) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major applications, the baby diapers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is sanitary napkins, which will account for nearly 30% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global hygiene adhesives market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 37%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate.

