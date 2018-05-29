Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma saw losses widen in its last trading year, but fresh analysis of results from its pivotal Phase III trial on its Lupus treatment has given both the firm and its investors some reason to be optimistic. Losses widened 17% to £6.2m and ImmuPharma's loss per share grew 4.63% to 4.75p each in the twelve months leading to 31 December. ImmuPharma finished the year with a cash balance of £2.7m after the £4.1m fundraising in March last year, topped up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...