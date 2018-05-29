Property investment company Palace Capital has let 28,500 square feet of office space at Sandringham House on Sandringham Avenue in Harlow, Essex, it announced on Tuesday, to Exela Technologies. The AIM-traded firm said Sandringham House was part of the Signal Portfolio it acquired from Quintain in 2013, and comprises an office building of 32,750 square feet. Exela currently leases 17,500 square feet on terms which were due expire in June. It had taken an additional 11,000 square feet, and ...

