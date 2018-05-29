sprite-preloader
SLDB DEADLINE TODAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Solid Biosciences Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences") (NASDAQ: SLDB) securities pursuant to the January 25, 2018 initial public offering and/or between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/solid-biosciences-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid Bioscience's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) the company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Solid Biosciences you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/solid-biosciences-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE