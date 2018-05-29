Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - BLOCKstrain Technology Corp. (TSXV: DNAX) is one the latest new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, following its Qualifying Transaction with Capital Pool Company "Scorpion Resources". BLOCKStrain Technology has developed the first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "BLOCKstrain" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_8dd0izb7/BLOCKstrain-Technology-Corp-TSXVDNAX-New-Listing

Strain protection and genetic identification are major issues for growers and breeders, and this new technology allows them to identify and secure rights to their valuable intellectual property. In an industry where a popular strain can be worth millions of dollars, it is crucial to the industry's future to quantify genetics, potency and equivalencies between cannabis products.

The BLOCKStrain platform also streamlines the administrative process of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis, cutting the administrative time and expense in half. By offering a secure API network, the company makes it easy for testing providers, grow facilities, app and software developers, research groups and major supply chain platforms to build cannabis centric applications, helping fuel technology and innovation for the industry as a whole.

Robert Galarza, CEO, stated: "This is a big day for our team, and is the culmination of many years of preparation and dedication to building a software company designed exclusively to meet the unique needs and challenges of the emerging cannabis industry. We have combined the best of enterprise and decentralized ledger technology to launch the first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis sector. If you are a grower, cultivator or producer of legal cannabis, and you want to protect your intellectual property or have your product tested, we want to hear from you. We also want to hear from any and all technology companies that are interested in working with us to further innovate technology for the evolving needs of the growing cannabis industry."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.blockstrain.io, contact Paula Arab, Media and Investor Relations, at 403-889-9128 or email paula.arab@blockstrain.io.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com