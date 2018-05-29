

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ivanka Trump's business received 'registration' approval from the Chinese government for multiple trademark applications this month, raising potential ethics issues over the Trump family's business connections to China.



China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce granted seven trademark rights to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC for goods such as kitchenware, furniture, bath mats, textiles, baby blankets, paper products and cosmetics earlier this month, reports say.



And within days, Ivanka's father President Donald Trump reprieved a US export ban against Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE.



The Chinese Government's business-friendly attitude has allegedly influenced Trump to reverse his decision last month to ban American companies from selling parts to ZTE. The company had admitted violating US sanctions by making illegal shipments to Iran and North Korea.



About 72 hours before his announcement, the Chinese government also agreed to loan $500 million to a project in Indonesia in which the Trump Organization is a partner, according to nonprofit watchdog groups Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Democracy 21.



Separately, CREW alleged that Ivanka, who is an adviser to the President, had already been granted more than a dozen trademarks in China and has several pending applications. China is also a major supplier of Ivanka Trump-branded merchandise.



As a White House adviser, Ivanka has represented the United States at multiple diplomatic events despite the potential conflicts her business interests present. Although Ivanka has stepped down from her role at her business and has placed it in a trust, she continues to receive profits from the business.



CREW pointed out that last year, Ivanka's business won preliminary approval for three trademarks on the same day that she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.



